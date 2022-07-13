Hurricane Darby re-intensifies, still expected to weaken over the next few days | 11 a.m. UPDATE

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south swell will build today, peak tonight, and
gradually diminish on Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extreme high tides the next couple of
afternoons could lead to salt-water flooding of beaches and
low-lying shoreline areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hurricane Darby has re-intensified but is still forecast to weaken during the next few days.
The center of storm was located about 1,245 miles east of Hilo, near latitude 15.4 north, longitude 136.7 west.
Darby is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph. A west- northwestward motion at a similar forward speed is expected through Wednesday night followed by a turn toward the west on Thursday or Thursday night.
Darby is forecast to then continue westward through the end of the week.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 110 mph With higher gusts. Short-term fluctuations in intensity are possible through Wednesday night.
Darby is forecast to resume weakening by late Wednesday night or on Thursday. The system will likely become a tropical storm by Thursday night and become post-tropical by Friday night.
The remnants of Hurricane Darby may bring a period of locally strong trades and enhanced showers to windward zones, mainly over the eastern end of Hawaii.
Recent satellite wind data shows that Darby remains a small hurricane.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 10 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km).
The estimated minimum central pressure is 971 millibars (28.68 inches).