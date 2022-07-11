Hurricane Darby now a Category 4 storm, still far from the islands

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Darby still small but now a mighty Category 4 Hurricane.
The center of Hurricane Darby was located 2015 miles ESE of Hilo, near latitude 14.7 North, longitude 125.0 West.
Darby is moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue today with a gradual turn to the west-northwest beginning by Tuesday.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 140 mph (220 km/h) with higher gusts, making Darby is a powerful category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
Darby is expected to peak in intensity in the next day or so and then begin a weakening trend by midweek.
Darby remains a small system, with hurricane-force winds only extending outward 10 miles (20 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 60 miles (95 km).
Remnant moisture is modeled to arrive on former-Bonnie's heels this weekend. This would bring another round of widespread rainfall, mainly focused over windward and mauka zones.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 954 mb (28.17 inches).
Hurricane Darby reaches Category 4 in the eastern Pacific, but it's still a long way from Hawai'i and looks likely to lose power as it heads our way. Emergency management partners statewide are tuning up their systems, just in case. #HurricaneSeason#KnowYourHazardshttps://t.co/OlcS3eIEwF