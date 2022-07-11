 Skip to main content
Hurricane Darby now a Category 4 storm, still far from the islands

11 A.M. UPDATE:

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Darby still small but now a mighty Category 4 Hurricane.

The center of Hurricane Darby was located 2015 miles ESE of Hilo, near latitude 14.7 North, longitude 125.0 West.

Darby is moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue today with a gradual turn to the west-northwest beginning by Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 140 mph (220 km/h) with higher gusts, making Darby is a powerful category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Darby is expected to peak in intensity in the next day or so and then begin a weakening trend by midweek.

Darby remains a small system, with hurricane-force winds only extending outward 10 miles (20 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 60 miles (95 km).

Remnant moisture is modeled to arrive on former-Bonnie's heels this weekend. This would bring another round of widespread rainfall, mainly focused over windward and mauka zones.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 954 mb (28.17 inches).

