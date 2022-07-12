Hurricane Darby forecast to steadily weaken | 11 a.m. UPDATE

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - As of 11 a.m., the center of Hurricane Darby was located around 1,600 miles east of Hilo, near latitude 14.6 north, longitude 131.2 west.
Darby is moving toward the west near 17 mph. A westward or west-northwestward motion at a slightly slower forward speed is expected to continue through Friday.
Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher gusts. Darby is a Category 3 Hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Additional weakening is forecast, but Darby is expected to remain a hurricane through early Thursday and a Tropical Storm through early Friday.
Darby remains a small hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 10 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles.
Darby is expected to dissipate by Friday night, when it will still be more than 300 miles southeast of the Big Island. While the center of Darby is currently forecast to pass south of the islands, as the system dissipates, the moisture will lift northward and get caught in the trade wind flow.
This will mean another increase in showers for the upcoming weekend, particularly over the western end of the state.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 966 millibars (28.53 inches).