Hurricane Darby enters the Central Pacific, rapid weakening anticipated

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south swell producing advisory level surf along
south facing shores hold through this evening and slowly decrease
from tonight through Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong rip currents making swimming difficult and
dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The center of Hurricane darby was located about 955 miles east of Hilo near latitude 16.6 north, longitude 140.9 west.
Darby is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue over the next 24 hours, followed by a turn to the west thereafter. On the forecast track, darby will pass a few hundred miles south of the main Hawaiian islands this weekend.
Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts. Significant weakening is forecast during the next 48 Hours, and darby is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday before dissipating by Sunday.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles
(75 km).
The estimated minimum central pressure is 977 mb (28.85 inches).
The latest forecast trends continue to show Hurricane Darby moving toward the islands, with the remnants of Darby still expected to pass south of the Big Island Saturday. There still remains some questions with the exact track of this approaching tropical system, however the northern periphery of the associated moisture field is modeled to influence mainly the eastern islands Saturday through early Sunday, increasing the deep layered moisture potential and heavy rainfall for windward sections of the Big Island and possibly Maui. The airmass in place across the region in advance of the remnants of Darby is expected to initially be relatively stable with drier mid and upper levels likely limiting convection and rainfall rates. However, cross section data shows deeper layer moisture quickly expanding across the Big Island and Maui Saturday night and early Sunday in response to the systems currently forecast closest approach. This could increase the threat for potentially heavy rainfall late Friday night through Saturday.
Trades will also become locally strong early this weekend with a wind advisory for the typical windier locales in Maui County and the Big Island potentially in play depending on the exact track.