 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas
4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters and
Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Hunting licenses and stamps to be issued for 2022-23 season

  • Updated
  • 0
DLNR

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) will be issues hunting licenses and stamps for the 2022-23 hunting season. 

DLNR's Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) offices are open, but hunters can purchase their hunting licenses and stamps online via the website, at "Purchase Tags and Permits". 

A valid Hawaii hunting license is required for hunting on public and private lands. 

Hunters are encouraged to use the OuterSpatial mobile application for electronic hunter check-in and check-out. Please make sure that the application is fully downloaded to your mobile device before entering the field to eliminate slow download speeds or “no service” areas.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK