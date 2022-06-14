Hunting licenses and stamps to be issued for 2022-23 season

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas
4 to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters and
Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) will be issues hunting licenses and stamps for the 2022-23 hunting season.
DLNR's Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) offices are open, but hunters can purchase their hunting licenses and stamps online via the website, at "Purchase Tags and Permits".
A valid Hawaii hunting license is required for hunting on public and private lands.
Hunters are encouraged to use the OuterSpatial mobile application for electronic hunter check-in and check-out. Please make sure that the application is fully downloaded to your mobile device before entering the field to eliminate slow download speeds or “no service” areas.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.