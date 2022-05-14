Hundreds show up for pro-choice rallies in Hawaii

More than 700 protesters raised their voices as one as they made their way down Kalakaua Blvd prompted by the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion which would overturn abortion rights. They seem to be everywhere in Waikiki. The Ban off Our Bodies demonstration had rallies before and after the march. "Nothing is more powerful than having a mass of people telling officials not going to do something," said Fabienne Nelchior from riseupforabortionrights.org.
Age was not a factor for the rally, but three students came there to support each other and others, in their pursuit of keeping the right to have an abortion legal. "No we're not going to be quiet. This is the best way to do it right now and I just want to stand up for what is right," said protester Sydney Dreiling. "I'm making a difference by spreading awareness," said protester Olivia Juan. "We just really decided why we wanted to come and thought about what other steps we could do," said protester Olivia Denham.
Not everyone there was inspired by the turnout. One protester showed up to fight for his views against abortions. "The big showing doesn't matter because when there was a freedom rally. The news was not there for that. So our rally was bigger than this," said Kimo Wallace.
Some people however had a different view on the event's overall effect. "Oh it feels so good, so good to hear young people especially are concerned. They should be. It's nice to see all these young people. It's good because University of Hawaii is done until fall. So to see them here, means they really care. And that's what needs to happen," said Nelchior.