Hundreds on Oahu exhaust rent relief programs

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For hundreds of Oahu residents, keeping a roof over their heads may be getting even harder.
About 500 recipients have already exhausted rent relief programs. And hundreds more are expected to by year's end.
"If the shelters are already at max capacity, or if there's a lot of barriers to entry, and if the public housing system is already pretty much at max capacity as well, where are all of these people going to go?," said Fernando P. Cosio, an attorney with the Medical-Legal Partnership for Children in Hawaii.
This comes at a time when inflation is on the rise and the state is dealing with a growing homeless crisis. With funds drying up for many families, the fear is more people will end up on the streets.
"A lot of these folks and all my clients are all working people -- families with children, with elderly, some sick, some with health conditions," he added. "These are not the types of people that one would expect could survive in any way, shape or form on the streets."
The city's Rental and Utility Relief Program provides $2,500 a month for up to 18 months to qualified renters.
Over the past year, the city's distributed $160 million to help about 12,000 families remain in their homes. It expects to give out another $63 million by the end of next year.
"We are worried that people won't find that self-sustaining position coming out of these rent relief programs," said Kainalu Severson, director of emergency financial assistance at the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. "Unfortunately, there's not going to be enough money to sustain everyone to the limit."
That's why the city's now working with nonprofits to develop housing stabilization services for renters no longer qualifying for help -- pointing them to resources such as public housing, financial education and money management classes to help them get them back on their feet.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.