Hundreds mark Memorial Day at Schofield Barracks Cemetery

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.Surf along south facing shores will build throughout the day
Tuesday as a large long-period south swell arrives.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf rising to 8 to 12 feet on Tuesday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous. Boaters should
be aware of an increased number of surfers and body boarders
utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing areas.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than 200 people attended a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Schofield Barracks Cemetery in Wahiawa Monday, the first public event marking the holiday since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the ceremony, multiple organizations placed wreaths at the cemetery flag to honor those who have died in service.
"On Memorial Day, we honor the men and women who gave their lives in defense of our nation, its values, and our freedom," U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii commander Col. Dan Misigoy said during his remarks. "Each one was a mother or father, a sister or brother, a son or daughter."
During Misigoy's speech, he honored Medal of Honor recipient US Army Sgt. 1st Class Henry Yano of Kailua-Kona.
Yano died during his second tour in Vietnam in 1969.
A naval cargo ship and the Schofield Barracks Library are named after Yano in his honor.