 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hundreds gather to say goodbye to chief Lee Donohue at his funeral

  • Updated
  • 0
donohue

The late Honolulu police chief Lee Donohue was respected by many: the turnout today at his funeral, an impressive show of support during his final salute.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The late Honolulu police chief Lee Donohue was respected by many and it was evident by the turnout at his funeral and an impressive show of support during his final salute.

Hundreds were reported in and out of the Nuuanu Cemetery on the early morning of September 1st.

Former Honolulu Police Department Chief Lee Donohue dead at 80

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred