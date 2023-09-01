Hundreds gather to say goodbye to chief Lee Donohue at his funeral

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The late Honolulu police chief Lee Donohue was respected by many and it was evident by the turnout at his funeral and an impressive show of support during his final salute.
Hundreds were reported in and out of the Nuuanu Cemetery on the early morning of September 1st.
Officers said Chief Donohue brought the Honolulu Police department in the 21st century with retention efforts and more up to date security measures for everyone.
“The chief is someone you could always trust. He had compassion for others and he always reached out to you. You didn’t have to go to him,” said Darryl Perry, former Kauai chief of police.
Under Chief Donohue's leadership, the police department received national recognition.
Many of his family, friends and officers spoke about the legacy the chief left behind such as his help with troubled youth.
Chief Donohue had his seventh degree black belt and helped children through karate.
“He was an uncle, a mentor and a leader for everyone he came in contact with. He was there through such difficult times for the community,” said Kevin Nip, a close friend.
His niece Madison Claire Smith was at the funeral service and said her uncle’s legacy is “indescribable”.
HPD gave a final salute to Chief Donohue with a drive-by outside the Police station after the funeral service.
In 1998, Donohue succeeded Chief Michael Nakamura to become Honolulu's eighth chief of police. Donohue retired as the chief in 2004 and current chief Logan said the community was blessed to have Lee Donohue.