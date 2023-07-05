Human remains found near Kula property; investigation ongoing

Digital Content Producer
KULA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui Police are investigating after human remains were discovered near a Kula property, Wednesday.
On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, around 4:33 p.m., Wailuku Patrol Officers responded to a property off Keanuhea Street in Kula regarding the discovery of possible human remains.
Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians were on scene shortly after at 4:58 p.m. to conduct the investigation, which remains active.
Maui Police have classified the case as an unattended.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
