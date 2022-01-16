HTDC's annual tech job fair returns this weekend, after two year hiatus

HONOLULU (KITV4) - After a two-year hiatus, the Hawaii Technology Development Corporation (HTDC) is bringing back its annual Tech Job Fair.
“Bringing back the annual Tech Fair is good for job seekers and Hawai‘i’s business community in this growing economic sector,” said Mike McCartney, director of the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism.
Aside from connecting directly with recruiters, attendees will also benefit from various live sessions that will shed light on the trends in tech industry.
The scheduled speaker for this year is the Head of Talent Pipelines at Stripe, a San-Francisco based company known for its forward-thinking approach to building a remote talent base - pre-pandemic.
The job fair is scheduled to return on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 9 AM to 2 PM.
RevaComm company said; They have been participating in this event for the past 10 years and currently looking to hire around 30-40 employees in the next six months.
"A degree is great but it's not always the main criteria for us. We look for somebody who takes initiative. Less specific skills, if you got them, that's good but what we look for is what we call profound knowledge skills which is problem solver," Elden Ito.
The San Francisco company Paubox told KITV they are a first-time participant and looking to grow a Hawaii office. Currently seeking to hire around 45-50 employees in 2022.
"Successful hires will be aligned with what we call the Paubox foundations and these are 8 principles and values that we care strongly about," Hoala Greevy.
“Over the last 20 years, participating in the HTDC Tech Job Fair has become an annual tradition for tech companies and startups in Hawai‘i. Technology enablement applies to all industries and we recognize the need to make the event to be more inclusive. The Chamber of Commerce, with its strong ties to the general business community, helps us to achieve that,” says Len Higashi, acting executive director of HTDC.
Those interested in the tech-based career opportunities can learn more by heading to the website.
Companies interested in procuring a virtual booth and attendees looking to register to attend are welcome to visit the HTDC website at: www.htdc.org/techjobfair