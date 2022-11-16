HTA provides update on progress with Tourism Destination Management Plan

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) released another update to show how the state is doing to reach its Tourism Destination Management Plan.
The plan aims to enhance residents' quality of life and improve the visitor experience on each island. And Hawaii’s park reservation system has had a role in those goals, too.
Calvin Wong and his family from San Francisco spent the morning hiking up Diamond Head. But the last time he tried to visit this popular attraction, it was a different story.
"When we came here two years ago, it was overcrowded and we couldn’t even find parking," Wong said.
What is different is the state put in place a reservation system and requires hikers to pay to get in. Wong said he didn't mind paying because this time they didn't have to deal with throngs of hikers.
“It meters the crowd, and less crowded and more enjoyable experience overall,” he said.
The money raised from entrance fees goes to educational services like park rangers. Fees also go toward educational signs and helps maintain this natural resource.
Funding for natural resources is part of Hawaii's Destination Management Plan. But how will that be paid remains a big question. User fees though are already in place at a number of sites around the state.
Also on Tuesday, the HTA announced a new contract for visitor education and branding for the Japanese market. The 3-year contract is set to begin with A.Link LLC starting Jan. 1, 2023. The contractor's work will support tourism in Hawaii, and HTA’s destination management plans, officials said.