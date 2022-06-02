HTA awards US market brand management contract to Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) announced on Thursday night it has awarded its multi-million dollar US market contract to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), which will provide branding and visitor education in Hawaii and on the mainland.
The contract did not go to the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB), which has held the US market contract for many years.
In December, the state rescinded the initial offer made to the company that won the contract, and HTA issued a new Request for Proposals (RFP) in April.
This new contract will run from June 30, 2022 through the end of December 2024, with the option of extending for two more years.
According to the RFP, the contract is worth no more than $16.3 million dollars for July through December of 2022, and no more than $18.8 million for next year. No dollar amount was listed in the RFP for 2024.
The contract incorporates in-market activities contracted in previous periods, while also including support services shared by Hawaii’s brand management teams worldwide. Support services include Hawaii’s official travel website, app, social media channels, and creative content used worldwide.
"The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) is humbled that the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) entrusted us as the entity to deliver the change that Hawaii has long demanded of our visitor industry, " said Kuhio Lewis, president and CEO of CNHA, in a statement released Thursday. "We understand there remains a process in place, and we will follow HTA’s lead in the days ahead to preserve the integrity of that process."
CNHA is a member-based non-profit organization whose mission is "to enhance the cultural, economic, political, and community development of Native Hawaiians," according to its website.
The HVCB declined to issue a statement to KITV4, but HVCB president John Monahan told HVCB members in a letter on Thursday night: "The Hawaii Tourism Authority notified us this afternoon that we have not been awarded a new contract for the U.S. Leisure market. Our current contract expires June 29, 2022. We are extremely disappointed in the outcome and we are reviewing the appropriate course of action. This in no way is a reflection on the work we have done together to steer a new course -- Malama Kuu Home.
"As a 501(c)(6) member based organization, we will continue to serve Hawaii's tourism community and residents. In addition, HTA has confirmed that our existing contracts with Global MCI (Meet Hawaii), Destination Management Action Plans and the Island Chapters will remain in full force."
HTA said the RFP evaluation committee comprised of HTA, community and industry leaders, which included coordination, communication, and promotion in Hawaii for initiatives produced by the community through the Destination Management Action Plans.