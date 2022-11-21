HPU extends Guaranteed Scholarship and Admission Program for Hawaii HS seniors

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM HST THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
HST THIS EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY OVER
LEEWARD AREAS...
.Strong winds and low humidity will produce critical fire conditions
today over leeward areas. Humidity levels will increase and wind
speeds will decrease on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM HST this morning to 6 PM
HST this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent from the late morning through
afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds up to 25 knots. Seas up to 10
feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Big Island Windward Waters,
Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The decision to offer the extension is meant to help give more local high school seniors the opportunity to attend HPU.
Students selected for the program will receive a $10,000 annual tuition scholarship that is renewable for three additional years, priority registration, early access to the housing application, and an enrollment deposit gift, school officials said.
“HPU is committed to making college accessible to Hawaii’s high school students. We developed the GSAP specifically for local families who are striving to pay for college. We’ve seen strong growth in our undergraduate enrollments as a result, and we’re extending the program’s application deadline so more families in Hawaii can take advantage of it,” said HPU Vice President of Enrollment Management Greg Grauman in a press release.
Officials say the university has seen an increase of more than 30% in submitted fall 2023 applications by Hawaii residents as of the Nov. 15 early-action deadline.