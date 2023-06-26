HPU assistant professor provides perspective on Titan submersible implosion

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Reinforcing long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will
peak tonight before slowly dropping below advisory levels late
Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
This photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions shows a submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. In a race against the clock on the high seas, an expanding international armada of ships and airplanes searched Tuesday, June 20, 2023, for the submersible that vanished in the North Atlantic while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP)
The US Coast Guard is convening a marina board of investigation to look into what went wrong that led to the implosion of the Titan submersible. The experimental deep sea exploring vessel was on its way to view the wreckage of the Titanic when it experienced a catastrophic implosion, killing all five occupants onboard.
To give some perspective on the Titan implosion, KITV4 spoke to Hawaii Pacific University (HPU) assistant professor Olivia Nigro who spent time on the Alvin Submersible in September 2022.
She was part of a three man crew that help certify Alvin's maximum depth to 6,500 meters or about 20,000 feet off the coast of Puerto Rico.
In 1986, Robert Ballard used the Alvin to explore the Titanic wreckage. Nigro says she wasn't surprised when she heard the Titan had imploded.
"When I first heard about it, I thought that was likely the case, just in the kind of way the information was coming out. It did seem unlikely to me there would be a recovery, especially after learning about some of the safety mechanisms and stuff. And if it hadn't imploded, it would likely have been able to surface and send some kind of beacon to be recovered," Nigro said.
By ADAM GELLER and WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS - Associated Press
Despite what happened to the Titan, Nigro says she would not hesitate going on the Alvin again and hopes this tragedy will not put a shadow on future exploration of the ocean.
"I think it’s something we shouldn't stop doing, but that safety should always be the number one priority. You know, I think there's a worry in the deep sea community that this will kind of cast a shadow over what we're trying to do. But I just think we need to move forward in a way that's safer for everyone involved," she said.