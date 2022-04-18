 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts.

* WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Kaiwi Channel.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

HPS searching for Ewa Beach woman with dementia, missing since Sunday night

Lylia Capati

Lylia Capati, 74, is considered to be at-risk because she suffers from dementia and may be disoriented and unable to find her way home, HPD said. She was last seen Sunday around 7:30 p.m. at home in Ewa Beach.

 Honolulu Police Department

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are searching for a missing woman, last seen Sunday night at her home in Ewa Beach.

Lylia Capati, 74, is considered to be at-risk because she suffers from dementia and may be disoriented and unable to find her way home, HPD said. She was last seen Sunday around 7:30 p.m. at home in Ewa Beach. A specific address was not given.

Lylia is described as being 4’10” tall and weighs approximately 107 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a black and brown dress and sandals. Her family and friends tell police they are very concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information about Lylia’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

