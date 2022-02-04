HPD welcomes new canine Scout, announces retirement of canine Falcon

HAWAII ISLAND (KITV4) - The Hawaii Police Department (HPD) is excited to welcome canine officer "Scout" to the force and bids aloha to longtime and now-retired officer canine "Falcon".
Both canines were honored in a ceremony at Onekahakaha Beach Park in Hilo on Friday, February 4.
Scout, a 20-month-old Belgian Malinois, is paired with handler Officer Corey Kaneko and will assist emergency responders to track missing children and endangered adults.
“Time is always of the essence when searching for a critically missing child,” says Amanda Leonard, Coordinator/Branch Chief, Missing Child Center – Hawaii, Crime Prevention and Justice Assistance Division, Department of the Attorney General (MCCH).
As Scout gets adjusted to Hawaii and officer Kaneko, they both will undergo the final 40-hour training with Honolulu-based certified K9 trainer, Corporal Wayne Silva, Special Services Division/Canine Unit, Honolulu Police Department (retired).
Scout has training as a live find and tracking/cadaver canine at the Houston K9 Academy in Houston, Texas.
“Scent-tracking K9s like Scout are invaluable in helping police recover missing children quickly and safely. We appreciate Hawai‘i Island K9 Association and its supporters for this significant contribution to Hawai‘i Police Department and the Hawai‘i Island community.” Friends of MCCH donated Scoutʻs predecessor, Falcon, to HPD and financially supported training for Falcon and another department canine.
Falcon, who retired on Friday, Jan. 21, was with the force for seven years. During his time he was responsible and assisted in the recovery of missing children and assisted in finding endangered adults.
Officer Falcon was also a part of the community and could be seen in numerous educational talks at schools, and outreach community programs/groups, like "Shop with a Cop."
Falcon will retire with the family of Sgt. James Steffen who was his handler.