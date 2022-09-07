 Skip to main content
HPD Uses High Technology To Catch Criminals

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Honolulu Police Department continues to turn to technology to help in fighting crime. The Automated License Plate Readers, 0r A-L-P-Rs are helping HPD find stolen cars.

HPD now has 21 A-L-P-R units that capture computer images of license plates. The machines compare plate numbers against those of stolen cars--or cars driven by people suspected of criminal activities. HPD says, A-L-P-R Systems are like having more eyes on the road to investigate and to help detect possible criminal activity.

