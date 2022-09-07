HPD Uses High Technology To Catch Criminals

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Honolulu Police Department continues to turn to technology to help in fighting crime. The Automated License Plate Readers, 0r A-L-P-Rs are helping HPD find stolen cars.
HPD now has 21 A-L-P-R units that capture computer images of license plates. The machines compare plate numbers against those of stolen cars--or cars driven by people suspected of criminal activities. HPD says, A-L-P-R Systems are like having more eyes on the road to investigate and to help detect possible criminal activity.
Capt. Parker Bode, Honolulu Police Dept., "We all know we’re short staffed so we’re trying to utilize technology to be a force multiplier. And the more eyes we get on the road the better we can to protect the community. “ “Because the ALPR system can process license plates faster than a patrol officer. “
Will Espero, Former State Senator, “ I realize that some people that it might be too much big brother and government watching the people, but when you look at it from that these devices help us fight and find the criminals who are preying on society. :
In August, HPD Reports, the Automated License Plate Reader System detected 39 Stolen license plates, 30 Stolen vehicles and 3 wanted vehicles.
Capt. Parker Bode, Honolulu Police Dept., “If an officer is patrolling diligently and the camera detects and reads a license plate, that’s fair game. “ 5:31:31 “if he or she gets what we call a hit meaning the license plate that is read is on a hot list, the vehicle stolen, license plate stolen, etc, the officer will confirm with dispatch that the vehicle for example is stolen, or license plate is stolen then the officer can take enforcement action.”
The cost of each unit is about $18 thousand dollars, and the total cost of maintenance since the ALPR system started in 2013 at HPD, is estimated at 75 thousand dollars.
Captain Bode says HPD has submitted a Homeland Security grant for 20 more ALPR systems. The hope is that the Department of Defense will give the final approval in November.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.