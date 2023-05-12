HPD surrounds armed man at Hawaii Polo Club in Waialua; Farrington Highway shut down

WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are involved in a standoff with an armed man at a polo club on Oahu’s North Shore.
Authorities say they responded to the area after a caller reported that there was an “angry man waving a gun” in the polo field. Police officers as well as first responders with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are at the scene.
A witness told KITV4 that she heard what sounded like a police chase on Farrington Highway heading toward Kaena Point. The chase then doubled-back on Farrington Highway where, according to the witness, the suspect barreled through a gate at the polo club and ended up in the middle of the polo grounds as riders were on the field.
HPD says officers have the middle of the polo field surrounded and the suspect is contained. The suspect is confirmed to be armed with a gun, according to police.
So far there have been no reports of injuries, however, the witness reported hearing several gunshots at the scene. No other information has been released.
The Farrington Highway has been shut down in both directions near the Hawaii Polo Academy, located at 68-411 Farrington Highway, as the situation unfolds.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for updates.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.