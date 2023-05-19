HPD shuts down Anania Drive in Mililani due to barricade situation

MILILANI (KITV4) -- Police are responding to a barricade situation in Mililani.
Anania Drive is closed from Kaholo Street to Kapuahi Street.
Police were called to a nearby address on Hokualii Street around 7 p.m. and shut down the roads about two hours later.
It's not yet known if the two incidents are related.
The investigation is ongoing.
