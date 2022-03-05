HPD searching for missing Taikichy Taichiny and Thrency John by Xiomara Yamileth Mar 5, 2022 Mar 5, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CrimeStoppers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- CrimeStoppers along with HPD are seeking the public's help in locating 71-year-old Taikichy Taichiny and 5-year-old Thrency John who have been reported missing.Family and friends report they both recently moved to Honolulu, and are very concerned for their safety and well-being. Both were last seen on the porch of their Pololo Avenue apartment on Friday, March 4, 2022, at approximately 5:30 PM. Taikichy Taichiny is described as 5'9" and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and black pants.Thrency John is described as 4'1" and weighs approximately 57 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a long white top. Anyone with information on Thrency and Taikichy's whereabouts is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Local MPD seeking public's assistance in locating missing Natasha Marie Abela By KITV Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thrency John Taikichy Taichiny Crimestoppers Clothing Anatomy Eye Honolulu Hair Report More From KITV 4 Island News Local Deadline approaching for Honolulu small businesses to apply for disaster loans related to March 2021 storms Updated Dec 30, 2021 Local Todd Tamori with Atlas Insurance Agency joins KITV with what YOU need to know about recovering from a flood. Updated Dec 8, 2021 Local HFD rescues injured rock climber in Mokuleia on Monday Updated Feb 21, 2022 Local Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre agree to settle sex abuse lawsuit Feb 15, 2022 Local Royal Caribbean cruise ship prevented from entering 2 island nations due to Covid-19 outbreak Dec 23, 2021 Local Lawsuits claim companies are misusing Hawaii brand Nov 26, 2021 Recommended for you