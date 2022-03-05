 Skip to main content
HPD searching for missing Taikichy Taichiny and Thrency John

Missing: Taikichy Taichiny and Thrency John
CrimeStoppers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- CrimeStoppers along with HPD are seeking the public's help in locating 71-year-old Taikichy Taichiny and 5-year-old Thrency John who have been reported missing.

Family and friends report they both recently moved to Honolulu, and are very concerned for their safety and well-being. 

Both were last seen on the porch of their Pololo Avenue apartment on Friday, March 4, 2022, at approximately 5:30 PM. 

Taikichy Taichiny is described as 5'9" and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and black pants.

Thrency John is described as 4'1" and weighs approximately 57 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a long white top. 

Anyone with information on Thrency and Taikichy's whereabouts is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

