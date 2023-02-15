HPD searching for driver who ran over teens on Kapiolani Boulevard, killing 1 | UPDATE

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along
with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A kona low is expected to bring widespread heavy rainfall to
the islands from Thursday into the weekend. Heavy rainfall
will begin Thursday on the Big Island, spreading to the
remaining islands Thursday night through Saturday. Heavy
rainfall rates for an extended amount of time are expected to
result in flash flooding, particularly over already saturated
areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck two teen girls on Kapiolani Boulevard early Wednesday morning, fatally injuring one of the teens.
The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on Kapiolani Boulevard near Kamakee Street. The two girls, both approximately 17 years old, were trying to cross Kapiolani Boulevard at Kamakee Street, in the crosswalk, when a silver pickup blew through the red light and hit them.
The driver did not stop or try to help the girls and continued heading west on Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu Police investigators said. That driver has not been found, however, HPD said it found the truck abandoned a few blocks away. The truck has been taken in as evidence.
Rescuers arrived on scene shortly after the crash and began performing CPR on one of the teens. Both girls were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The teen who was critically injured later died at the hospital. The other teen is in stable condition at the hospital.
Authorities closed Kapiolani Boulevard in both directs from Kamakee Street to Ward Avenue while crash investigators collected evidence. The street was littered with some of the girls’ possessions – a shoe, a backpack – showing that the teens were on their way to school when the crash occurred. Neither of the teens has been identified at this time.
Anyone with information about this crash is urged to call the HPD Vehicular Homicide division at 808-723-3413.
This is the third deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Oahu so far in 2023.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.