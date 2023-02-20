HPD officer injured in crash on Interstate H-3

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East to southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu police officer is in the hospital following a two-car crash on the Interstate H-3 in Kaneohe Monday morning.
According to HPD, this was the third crash on the highway overnight, leading to a complete shutdown of the H-3. The first two crashes happened in the Harano Tunnel just after midnight Monday, in the Kanoehe-bound direction.
HPD told KITV4 the tunnel was then shut down so tow trucks could remove the vehicles. That's when one of the officers blocking traffic to the tunnel was hit by another car. This crash happened in the area of H-1 West and the H-3 off ramp.
The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries. There's no word on any additional injuries at this time.
The investigation into all three traffic collisions is ongoing. The Interstate H-3 was re-opened by 4 a.m. Monday morning.
Kristina is the producer of KITV4's Good Morning Hawai`i on weekdays and weekend mornings. Kristina graduated from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Political Science.