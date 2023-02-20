 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East to southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

HPD officer injured in crash on Interstate H-3

  • Updated
  • 0
HPD officer injured in crash on Interstate H-3

A Honolulu police officer is in the hospital following a two-car crash on the Interstate H-3 in Kaneoehe Monday morning.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu police officer is in the hospital following a two-car crash on the Interstate H-3 in Kaneohe Monday morning.

According to HPD, this was the third crash on the highway overnight, leading to a complete shutdown of the H-3. The first two crashes happened in the Harano Tunnel just after midnight Monday, in the Kanoehe-bound direction.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Senior Producer

Kristina is the producer of KITV4's Good Morning Hawai`i on weekdays and weekend mornings. Kristina graduated from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Political Science.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred