HPD makes another arrest in connection to the Thomas Square shooting

Thomas Square shooting
Photo courtesy of Glenn Tengan

HONOLULU (KITV4) – UPDATE: 18-year-old Tony Paleafei was arrested Friday on attempted murder charges.

On Thursday police arrested 21-year-old Calijah Maleko on suspicion of second degree attempted murder charges.

At the time Honolulu police said Maleko was believed to be the gunman.

The two other suspects were arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.

KITV reached out to HPD to find out whether or not Maleko is still a suspect in this case that left three hospitalized and one other person injured.

