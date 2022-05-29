HPD makes another arrest in connection to the Thomas Square shooting By KITV4 Web Staff May 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo courtesy of Glenn Tengan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) – UPDATE: 18-year-old Tony Paleafei was arrested Friday on attempted murder charges.On Thursday police arrested 21-year-old Calijah Maleko on suspicion of second degree attempted murder charges.At the time Honolulu police said Maleko was believed to be the gunman.The two other suspects were arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.KITV reached out to HPD to find out whether or not Maleko is still a suspect in this case that left three hospitalized and one other person injured. Crime & Courts HPD arrest multiple suspects in connection with shooting near Blaisdell Center By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Calijah Maleko Suspect Murder Charge Police Criminal Law Law Crime Kitv4 Tony Paleafei Honolulu More From KITV 4 Island News Local HPD makes another arrest in connection to the Thomas Square shooting 1 hr ago Local Grand jury indicts suspect in Brooklyn subway mass shooting May 7, 2022 COVID-19 Kaiser Permanente hosting community vaccination events on Oahu Updated May 3, 2022 Business Honolulu developer nixes deal with Chinese company on West Oahu land purchase Updated May 20, 2022 Local Hawaii Red Cross offering locals free smoke alarms and installation Updated May 11, 2022 Crime & Courts Missing 21-year-old Joshua Ochoa has been located Updated Dec 26, 2021 Recommended for you