HPD investigating after newborn found dead in Kalihi home

Jul 19, 2023
Updated Jul 19, 2023

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead at a home in the Kalihi area.Honolulu Police was called out to the home around 8 a.m. on Tuesday on a report of an unresponsive newborn baby girl. The address was not released.Officers arrived and found the baby and called for Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Soon after the death pronouncement was made. The baby is estimated to have been no more than a day old.The baby's mother was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Her identity has not been released.The case remains under investigation. HPD says it is waiting on the results of the autopsy to determine the cause of the baby's death.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.