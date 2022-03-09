 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON
FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 354 PM HST, radar indicated that heavy rain has become
focused over the Koolau Range and diminished over central
Oahu, while some showers have developed over the Waianae
Range. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
Expect showers to diminish late afternoon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Waipio, Mililani, Wahiawa, Waikane, Pearl City,
Waiahole, Wheeler Field, Waikele, Aiea, Kahaluu, Halawa,
Schofield Barracks, Punaluu, Kunia, Waipahu, Kaaawa,
Ahuimanu, Hauula and Salt Lake.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 530 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

HPD Interim Chief proposes adding another yearly academy to fill officer vacancies

  • Updated
  • 0
HPD car

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- During a briefing on the Honolulu Police Department's annual budget for the upcoming fiscal year, Interim Chief Rade Vanic offered a proposal to help fill officer vacancies.

HPD is currently short 329 officers -- 203 of which are patrol positions. There are 133 recruits in training that could help reduce the shortage, but another 198 officers are eligible for retirement this year.

To help bolster staffing, HPD is requesting funds to establish five training academies a year instead of the current four beginning next year.

"What that net increase is hard to predict, but we're hoping that it will be significant to the point where we're able to put more bodies on the road to handle the calls for service," Vanic said.

HPD is aiming to fill 70 positions at the end of this fiscal year and 225 by the end of next.

Councilmember Andria Tupola suggests HPD work with the Department of Human Resources Development to possibly amend hiring requirements.

"A, B, C, X, Y, Z maybe 50 years ago for hiring a police recruit was necessary. Now we think it's not. Now we think it's a little restrictive," Tupola added.

Robert Cavaco, president of the State of Hawai'i Organization of Police Officers, said a new pilot program should help up staffing numbers 10% each shift.

The pilot will have officers work three, 12-hour shifts a week instead of the current five, 9-hour shifts -- meaning there will only be two shifts per 24-hour period to fill instead of three.

"That's going to be at least one portion of the pie, which we're hoping will be an incentive for the young people in our community to choose the law enforcement position with HPD," Vanic said.

The 3-12 schedule pilot is set to begin in April and run through June in two of the eight patrol districts, including the Windward side (Waimanalo to Kahuku) and Kalihi (Red Hill to Punchbowl). 

