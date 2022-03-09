HPD Interim Chief proposes adding another yearly academy to fill officer vacancies

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON
FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 530 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 354 PM HST, radar indicated that heavy rain has become
focused over the Koolau Range and diminished over central
Oahu, while some showers have developed over the Waianae
Range. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
Expect showers to diminish late afternoon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Honolulu, Waipio, Mililani, Wahiawa, Waikane, Pearl City,
Waiahole, Wheeler Field, Waikele, Aiea, Kahaluu, Halawa,
Schofield Barracks, Punaluu, Kunia, Waipahu, Kaaawa,
Ahuimanu, Hauula and Salt Lake.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 530 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- During a briefing on the Honolulu Police Department's annual budget for the upcoming fiscal year, Interim Chief Rade Vanic offered a proposal to help fill officer vacancies.
HPD is currently short 329 officers -- 203 of which are patrol positions. There are 133 recruits in training that could help reduce the shortage, but another 198 officers are eligible for retirement this year.
To help bolster staffing, HPD is requesting funds to establish five training academies a year instead of the current four beginning next year.
"What that net increase is hard to predict, but we're hoping that it will be significant to the point where we're able to put more bodies on the road to handle the calls for service," Vanic said.