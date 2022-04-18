HPD find Ewa Beach woman with dementia, missing since Sunday night | UPDATE

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, and Kaiwi Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Lylia Capati, 74, is considered to be at-risk because she suffers from dementia and may be disoriented and unable to find her way home, HPD said. She was last seen Sunday around 7:30 p.m. at home in Ewa Beach.
The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) and CrimeStoppers announced that Lylia Capati, was located on Monday, April 18, 2022, at approximately 1:45 p.m. in the Ewa Beach area.
She is now safe with her family and friends. Crimestoppers thanks the public for their help in locating Capati.
ORIGINAL:
EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are searching for a missing woman, last seen Sunday night at her home in Ewa Beach.
Lylia Capati, 74, is considered to be at-risk because she suffers from dementia and may be disoriented and unable to find her way home, HPD said. She was last seen Sunday around 7:30 p.m. at home in Ewa Beach. A specific address was not given.
Lylia is described as being 4’10” tall and weighs approximately 107 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a black and brown dress and sandals. Her family and friends tell police they are very concerned for her safety and well-being.
Anyone with information about Lylia’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.