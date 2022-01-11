HPD extinguishes Waipahu apartment fire, lists cause as “undetermined”

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North to northeast winds up to 25 knots, except north in
Maalaea Bay. Seas 10 to 15 feet, subsiding 8 to 12 feet
Wednesday, in waters exposed to large west northwest swells
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Maui
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel
and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
WAIPAHU, Hawai’i (KITV4) – The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) extinguished a blaze that broke out in a Waipahu area apartment building on Monday morning.
At approximately 9:38 a.m., 10 HFD units responded to a 911 call reporting the two-alarm fire in a second-floor apartment at 94-212 Aniani Place.
All of the occupants had managed to successfully evacuate the apartment before the blaze gutted the two-bedroom unit.
A 50-year-old man was treated for smoke inhalation by HFD and transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, but declined to be transported to the hospital.
According to HFD, the man’s wife, their two adult sons, and young daughter were not injured. HFD also notified the American Red Cross to assist the displaced family.
The blaze was extinguished at approximately 10:46 a.m. The HFD press release credits the firefighters’ quick actions with preventing the blaze from spreading to the neighboring apartments.
According to HFD, the fire caused an estimated $85,000 in structural damage, as well as another $9,000 in personal property damage.
The HFD press release said that, although their fire investigator was able to determine that the fire originated in a small plastic storage bin, the exact cause remains undetermined due to multiple sources of ignition.
It is also unknown whether the apartment was equipped with working smoke detectors. According to HFD, the apartment manager said smoke detectors were installed in the unit, but responding firefighters did not hear them going off at the time of the fire.