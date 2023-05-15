 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HPD events continue In recognition of National Police Week

  • Updated
  • 0
HPD car generic

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Tributes and remembrances continue as part of National Police Week. Taking place the middle of May annually, National Police Week has been observed since 1962.  Ceremonies recognize the work of those who continue to protect and serve our communities, while also honoring those killed in the line of duty.  

On Monday night HPD has planned a Remembrance Walk at Sister Roberta Derby Park starting at 6 p.m., making its way to the Hawaii State Capitol Rotunda at 6:30 p.m.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Weekend Morning Anchor

Robert Buan joined the KITV4 News Team in 2023 as the anchor for Good Morning Hawaii weekends. He will be reporting during the week. Having worked in several broadcast formats, Robert's most recent news experience was anchoring morning news at WLAC and the Tennessee Radio Network in Nashville where he lived for eight years.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred