HPD events continue In recognition of National Police Week

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Tributes and remembrances continue as part of National Police Week. Taking place the middle of May annually, National Police Week has been observed since 1962. Ceremonies recognize the work of those who continue to protect and serve our communities, while also honoring those killed in the line of duty.
On Monday night HPD has planned a Remembrance Walk at Sister Roberta Derby Park starting at 6 p.m., making its way to the Hawaii State Capitol Rotunda at 6:30 p.m.
Additional events this week include Tuesday’s HPD Service and Awards Ceremony at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Pikake Room starting at 10:30 a.m. Honors and recognitions will include the Honolulu Police Officer of the Year, Corporal of the Year, Sergeant of the Year, Detective of the Year, Lieutenant of the Year, Reserve Officer of the Year, Civilian Employee of the Year, Civilian Manager/Supervisor of the Year, Police Parent of the Year, Citizenship Award, and Hall of Fame inductee will be honored.
