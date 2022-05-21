HPD charge accused 25-year-old suspect in fatal game room shooting By KITV4 Web Staff May 21, 2022 May 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 25-year-old man in connection to Wednesday's illegal game room murder has been charged.Kawika Kanakanui is charged with murder in the second degree and three additional firearm charges.The shooting happened on Wednesday and Honolulu Police (HPD) say the victim and the suspect were fighting just before the victim was gunned down.Friends identified the victim as 33-year-old Bryson Okada. He died at the scene.Kanakanui's bail is set at 1 million dollars. Crime & Courts HPD arrests 25-year-old man in connection with deadly game room shooting | UPDATE By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Suspect Honolulu Police Murder Crime Criminal Law Law Victim Kawika Kanakanui Shooting Bail More From KITV 4 Island News Local Friday Weather: Pop up afternoon showers and Big Surf Updated Mar 3, 2022 Local Interagency sweep in Puna results in six arrests Updated Apr 28, 2022 Local State agencies conduct citric acid airdrop operation to eradicate coqui frogs near Waimanalo Updated May 16, 2022 Local Statewide recruitment for adult corrections officers currently underway Updated Dec 14, 2021 Local Shark Warning signs posted at Kekaha Beach after multiple sightings Updated Mar 17, 2022 Top Stories Federal mask requirements creating confusion and frustration at Hawaii airports Updated Mar 31, 2022 Recommended for you