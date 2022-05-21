 Skip to main content
HPD charge accused 25-year-old suspect in fatal game room shooting

  Updated
HPD charge accused 25-year-old suspect in fatal game room shooting
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 25-year-old man in connection to Wednesday's illegal game room murder has been charged.

Kawika Kanakanui is charged with murder in the second degree and three additional firearm charges.

The shooting happened on Wednesday and Honolulu Police (HPD) say the victim and the suspect were fighting just before the victim was gunned down.

Friends identified the victim as 33-year-old Bryson Okada. He died at the scene.

Kanakanui's bail is set at 1 million dollars.

