HPD approves first concealed carry permit on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan signed the first concealed carry permit on Wednesday, signaling the beginning of a new era in the Islands.
"Today chief Joe Logan signed the first license to carry a concealed firearm in Honolulu County," HPD declared.
But local gun rights advocates told KITV4 that they do not know who that permit is going to and why only one was announced to have been approved.
Hawaii Firearms Coalition representative Andrew Namiki Roberts was second to file and told KITV4 the first person who filled out an application has not received any notification yet. Neither has he.
Gun rights advocates want to know why there has been a delay?
"We've heard the police chief say that a number of times; he believes that lawful gun owners should be able to carry firearms. He wants to be able to issue these licenses. But his words and actions are saying two different things," Roberts told KITV4.
"He could have issued these licenses six months ago. We already had a process in place. He wanted to change it. He wanted to put tests and lectures in. And he's done that. Yet here we are still dragging our feet," Roberts added.
Meanwhile, police on the Big Island told KITV4 that 89 concealed carry permits have been issued already -- 77 applications on the Big Island are pending, while five have been denied.
Eighteen concealed carry permits were issued on Maui as of mid-November.
This all comes after the US Supreme Court over the summer expanded gun rights. Critics say that was six months ago. HPD says it will release more info to the public and hold a media availability on Thursday.
HPD would not answer KITV4's inquiry as to why only one permit was announced to have been approved, and if it was granted to the first applicant to complete his paperwork.