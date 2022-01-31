 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Howard, Southern University and other HBCUs receive bomb threats

  • Updated
  • 0
Philanthropy Tenure Dispute

FILE - In this July 6, 2021, file photo, an electronic signboard welcomes people to the Howard University campus in Washington. Backed by $20 million in donations, Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones announced Tuesday that she will establish the Center for Journalism and Democracy at Howard to increase diversity in journalism. Hannah-Jones used major philanthropic donors to build her future as a tenured professor, just as other major donors sought to stymie the Pulitzer Prize-winning Black investigative reporter at the University of North Carolina. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

 Jacquelyn Martin/AP

(CNN) -- At least six historically black colleges and universities received bomb threats Monday morning, disrupting campus operations and launching police investigations.

Southern University and A&M, Howard University, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, Bowie State University and Delaware State University all received bomb threats this morning, according to campus spokespeople or social media posts.

CNN has reached out to the FBI for comment.

Five schools continue to investigate the threat and remain either on lockdown or have issued shelter in place orders.

Southern University and A&M College received a bomb threat this morning, according to a statement from Southern in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Classes were canceled and students are to remain in their dorm rooms until an all-clear is issued. University operations were also suspended until further notice.

A Washington Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson confirmed to CNN that at Howard University the "scene has been cleared with no hazardous materials found."

It's the second time this month that a number of HBCUs received bomb threats that in some cases led schools to relocate students, faculty and staff while searches were performed.

On January 5, at least three HBCUs, including Howard University, received bomb threats. Nothing was found on any of the campuses that received threats, university officials said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you