How you can avoid scams this holiday season | Fraud Awareness Week

HONOLULU (KITV4)-- It's Fraud Awareness Week and the goal is to alert the community about potential scams ahead of the holiday season.
According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), fraud losses in 2021 totaled $5.8 billion. Experts say this number is expected to increase.
Before you online shop for holiday gifts you should be aware of scammers trying to steal your information and money.
HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union says you should first make sure the sites your shopping on are reputable. Scam artists are getting better at creating fake versions of websites.
Also, never share personal information to strangers online or on the phone. Slow down and make sure you see HTTPs in the URL or web browser address. The (S) in the HTTPS means it's a secure encrypted communication.
According to the latest data, nearly 18 million Americans were defrauded through scams involving digital wallets and payment apps. You should be alerted when someone asks you to buy gifts cards for payments.
Be careful when buying gifts though social media as they can steal your financial information. The scammers might reach out via direct messaging within the application to ask for your payment information. You should never give it out. And if a deal seems too good to be true it probably is, experts say.
Norm Willis, HawaiiUSA FCU Bank Secrecy Act Director and fraud examiner says it is their mission to educate their members on the dangers of fraud and help protect them from falling victim.
"We want to make sure they're completely protected, we want to always look out for them" Willis said.
If you have been a victim of a scam, contact your financial institution to block cards and if needed change account numbers then contact the Honolulu Police Department.