Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas
6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

How wet weather affects rockfalls

  • Updated
boulder

Another rockfall at Waimea may have been unwanted but not unexpected. These rockfalls are part of the geologic process.

Hawaii could once again get hit with heavy rain and potential flooding this week.

But rain may not be the only thing coming down.

An error occurred