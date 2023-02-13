How wet weather affects rockfalls

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas
6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Hawaii could once again get hit with heavy rain and potential flooding this week.
But rain may not be the only thing coming down.
Winter time is the wet season for the islands, and this winter we have seen instances where boulders have come crashing down and rockfalls have happened. Wet weather can play a big part these events.
Another rockfall at Waimea may have been unwanted but not unexpected. These rockfalls are part of the geologic process.
"Notice that the scar left behind is orange because the rock is weathered - it oxidizes. So those cracks that failed were there long before the rockfall happened. It is not like good rocks suddenly cracked," said University of Hawaii geologist Scott Rowland.
This is not just something that only happens on Oahu's North Shore, it happens across the state because of the type of rock making up the Hawaiian islands. A look at our slopes and you may be able to see the layers of lava and if you look closely, you can see the cracks.
"Everywhere on a Hawaiian volcano, that is eroding, there are cracks. Water gets in and the rocks start to weaken because they start to weather."
Water can slowly erode away the connections holding rocks onto a mountainside
"Water gets in those fractures and exerts pressure to force them apart. It can also add more weight. You can get rockfalls when it is not raining but it tends to be more frequent when it has been raining."
During downpours, all that runoff can also over stress already weakened cracks holding rocks and boulders in place.
"Water flowing down the surface can provide a lot of force on a boulder. If that water is carrying pebbles that pile up - that might help push the boulder as well."
While all our mountainsides are slowly weathering, slopes can be surveyed to see if there are any loose boulders or how filled with cracks cliffs may be.
"If you see some that are precarious and the cracks that join them to others are wide - then that is more likely to fall."
It is the responsibility of the land owner to make sure nothing dangerous or damaging comes down on those below. Many of the mountainsides are state land. If that is the case in your neighborhood, and you have concerns about boulders or rockfalls - you can contact the State Land Division to check out conditions above you.