How tourists drove into Honokohao Harbor, twice

On both incidents, the drivers blamed GPS. But do any smartphone apps actually lead into the harbor ?
Driver sends vehicle into Honokohau harbor for a second time in a month

Fisherman Drew Solmonson and his son urged the woman to hurry up, as she made a decision to retrieve her belongings before exiting the sinking car.

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For the second time in a matter of weeks, a tourist drove a rental car off of a boat ramp- and straight into Honokohau Harbor, on the west coast of the Big Island.

How similar were the two incidents?: Same boat ramp, same harbor, same bewildered reaction.

