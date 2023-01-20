 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 20 feet expected.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

An extra-large northwest swell will rapidly build tonight and
peak on Sunday. This swell will generate locally strong surges
and currents in exposed harbors. Expect large breaking waves near
harbor entrances. Some harbors affected will include Kikiaola on
Kauai, Waianae and Haleiwa on Oahu, Kaumalapau on Lanai, and
Honokohau and Kawaihae on the Big Island.

Mariners using north and west facing harbors and boat launches
should exercise caution when entering or leaving port, and when
mooring or launching vehicles.

How to Watch the Eddie this Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
The Eddie a Go!

It's the "Superbowl of Surfing", and it's expected to draw massive crowds. Here's how to watch: 

KITV4 LIVE AND ONLINE 

KITV4 Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano explains why the surf is measured a bit differently in Hawaii than in other parts of the world.
No parking zones

An error occurred