How to Watch the Eddie this Sunday

It's the "Superbowl of Surfing", and it's expected to draw massive crowds. Here's how to watch:
KITV4 LIVE AND ONLINE
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY... * WHAT...Seas 10 to 20 feet expected. * WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
An extra-large northwest swell will rapidly build tonight and peak on Sunday. This swell will generate locally strong surges and currents in exposed harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor entrances. Some harbors affected will include Kikiaola on Kauai, Waianae and Haleiwa on Oahu, Kaumalapau on Lanai, and Honokohau and Kawaihae on the Big Island. Mariners using north and west facing harbors and boat launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving port, and when mooring or launching vehicles.
It's the "Superbowl of Surfing", and it's expected to draw massive crowds. Here's how to watch:
KITV4 LIVE AND ONLINE
We'll have wall to wall coverage Sunday morning starting at 6 a.m. at KITV.com and KITV4.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for more highlights throughout the day from KITV4's Lia Kamana, Erin Coogan, Malika Dudley, and Jeremy Lee.
IN PERSON
Buses are your best bet to dodge long waits and traffic. #52 Buses will take off from Ala Moana Center at 4:30 a.m., 5 a.m., 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. More details here.
"We ask those travelling to the North Shore to be patient, drive safely, and expect delays. As with past Eddie’s, we expect the number of cars on the road to significantly exceed the capacity," warns the Hawaii Department of Transportation.
No parking will be allowed on either side of Kamehameha Highway from ‘Ili‘ohu Place to the Mission of Saints Peter & Paul Church beginning Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 10 p.m. through the duration of the event.
Ridesharing and carpooling are highly recommended as well. Many folks have already camped out as of Saturday evening.
OTHER WAYS TO WATCH
Stream the action from your couch via the Eddie website, or from the Surfline YouTube channel.
ENJOY THE SHOW!
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
Digital Content Producer
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.