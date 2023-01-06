How to successfully participate in 'Dry January'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of the main reasons health professionals encourage "Dry January" is so you can look at your relationship with alcohol and decide if it is unhealthy.
Although stepping away from alcohol for a month won't completely transform your body, health experts say it can make small improvements.
Once you start to cut back, you can notice better hydration, an increase in energy, and better sleep. Too much alcohol can take a toll on your body, but you may have become used to the negative effects and not even realize it.
Once you cut out alcohol, you may be surprised with how much better you feel.
If completely cutting out alcohol for a month seems too daunting for you, you can just take it day-by-day so you don't feel pressure not to fail.
A way to help you stay on track is choosing to get "mocktails." These drinks taste and look like cocktails, but don't have any alcohol in them. These are especially recommended in social settings when you feel the urge for alcohol.
KITV4 spoke with a "wine doctor" Laura Cantena, who said she sees many of her clients cut back alcohol consumption completely after Dry January.
"You can practice during your Dry January, so when you go back you don't have to drink every day, which I think is common. People are used to having their 5 p.m. glass of wine 9 p.m., 10 p.m. So I think Dry January is a good way to prove to yourself that you can drink in moderation," Cantena said.
She says moderation is key. You don't have to stop drinking all together after the month is up, but cutting back can be beneficial.
