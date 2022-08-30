How to navigate the job search process during a recession:

HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- Working professionals across the U.S. are fearing the worst.
According to Kelly Bass, a career expert at Forage, 78% of Americans are worried about losing their job right now, and recent college grads are experiencing the challenges of finding their first "real" job during a recession.
Forage is an online platform that works directly with Fortune 500 companies by providing virtual job simulations for people who want to test drive a job before applying.
KITV4 sat down with Bass to talk about the job market, how job seekers can stand out to employers, and "recession-proof industries."
Question: What would you tell the young adults who just graduated this past summer, and are feeling the angst of finding a job during a recession?
Answer: Start expanding your extracurricular activities right away. Now more than ever the competition for jobs is fierce. So it’s important to build your resume and your confidence with achievements outside of school.
You can attend career events on campus even as a graduate, volunteer, attend industry conferences or webinars, and even subscribe to industry newsletters or magazines so you can start to get a taste of what the professional world is all about.
Start thinking about skills rather than just experience. Most recent graduates don’t have much work experience, so it’s important to know that the relevancy of your skills actually holds more weight than when or where you acquired them. Therefore, if you have relevant skills you learned from high school, you can include them along with any skills you might have picked up in college. Highlight your skills in your application and talk be sure to talk about them in an interview.
Forage is a great place to build and practice skills when you’re job hunting - completely free. We work directly with hundreds of Fortune 500 companies like Electronic Arts, Lululemon, Visa and Citibank to make their open job opportunities more accessible to new grads by providing access to free first-hand experience of how skills are used in a specific role at a specific company.
I mean, it’s so relevant for us in Hawaii because we don’t typically have the same access to opportunities that you would on the mainland. It shouldn’t matter where you live or what school you went to. Everyone should be able to earn a living wage and enjoy their career at the same time, especially this next generation of local talent we have here.
Which is why my favorite thing about Forage is that our job simulations are completely free - no strings attached. They are self-paced so anyone anywhere can complete them on their own time around studies, family obligations or any other responsibilities.
One of the students on Forage who ended up landing an internship and then a full-time role actually said that Forage was like having career binoculars. I don’t know about you Lia, but I definitely didn’t know what work was really like when I was in school, and a pair of binoculars would have been pretty clutch.
Q: Are there certain industries that are better than others to start a career in right now?
A: I would definitely encourage candidates to look closely at recession-proof industries: There are many industries which are more protected from recessions than others. Healthcare, education, and government are all industries which are typically insulated given they aren't as sensitive to the impacts of rising interest rates and inflation.
We also find that professional services (e.g. law, accounting, audit etc.) tend to continue to thrive during economic downturns as well.
And of course, technology. Every company has some element of tech in their organization so building your technical skillset is a great way to expand your options for employment now and into the future.
You should definitely pursue a career in these fields if you have interest in them.
Q: Should candidates apply to anything and everything right now – does that help increase their chances in getting a job? And any tips on KEEPING a job if you’re lucky enough to have one?
A: It’s really important for you and for your potential employer that you don’t 'spray and pray': Even without an economic downturn, jobseekers have been conditioned over the past decade or so to apply to everything and anything. I mean it only takes one click to apply to some jobs. My advice is to resist this urge and stay targeted with the roles you apply for. Applications take time. And quality will always trump quantity for recruiters, especially during a downturn when budgets are tight.
The trick is to make yourself stand out. You do this is by demonstrating real interest and intent for a specific job and a specific company. That can feel overwhelming, but by beefing up your extracurriculars and leveraging free online resources - anything is possible.
And as far as keeping a job you already have…
Even in times of economic security, I always like to remind myself and my teammates to take your work seriously but don’t take yourself too seriously.
You can introduce yourself to key players in the company without waiting for them to come to you. Get creative, don’t give up, and just try to enjoy the ride.