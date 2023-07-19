How to keep pets safe during weather-related emergencies

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to
11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - During the hurricane season, its always a good idea to prepare before any major disaster occurs. Just as you should prepare for each person in the household, prepare for your furry friends.
The Best Friends Animal Society shared tips to keep your beloved pets safe in any weather emergency.
“Developing and practicing emergency preparedness for hurricanes provides the peace of mind that all of your family members, including your pets will be okay when disaster strikes,” said Sharon Hawa, Senior Manager of Emergency Services at Best Friends Animal Society. “Many times, evacuations are required with little to no notice. Having items on hand that you and your pet may need allows for an efficient exit."
Make sure to pack essentials such as a pet first aid kit, 3 to 5 days of their food and water, a collar and current ID tag, a crate labeled with their name, as well as towels and blankets.
Communicate with your neighbors ensuring that your pets will be taken care of if you are unable to
Bring pets inside at the first warning sign of a disaster
Cover your pets crate with a sheet to keep them calm while evacuating
Make sure to microchip your pets with the correct name and phone number
Create several evacuation routes with your pets in mind
Keep extra information about your pets microchip information, vaccination records and animal hostels and hotels
Before going to a emergency shelter with your pet make sure the shelter is pet friendly and know what you are required to bring.