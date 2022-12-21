 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 feet, subsiding to 8 to 10 feet Thursday.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, and Big Island Windward
Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

How to get money back if your car is damaged from hitting a pothole

  • Updated
  • 0
How to get money back if your car is damaged from hitting a pothole

What can you do if pothole damage happens to you, and how can you get money back to pay for the damage?

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Potholes are everywhere and often pop up after heavy rain. Those pesky potholes can damage your tires and vehicle, and the costs add up.

What can you do if that happens to you, and how can you get money back to pay for the damage? 

state pothole payouts
Oahu pothole payouts
Kauai pothole payouts
maui pothole payouts

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Anchor/Executive Producer

Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred