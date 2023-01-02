How to adjust to life after pandemic lockdowns

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) The pandemic has changed the rules of socializing and making friends. Covid-19 restrictions limited our social interactions, but now is the time to rebuild and reshape them with supporting friendships.
For Mililani Resident Jennifer Deveraturda the pandemic was busy. She was home-schooling her now 10-year-old son. In 2022, as the world opened up, she felt a disconnect between the slower pace during the pandemic -- and the faster pace in the world now.
"2021 was really the year that everybody was finally getting settled into being in the pandemic, and not having the usual things like going out and visiting friends and family...suddenly now we are all doing it," Deveraturda explains. "And we don't really know how to do it anymore. We're trying to get used to it again."
As we emerge from the pandemic lockdowns, the rules of socialization and making friends have dramatically changed for many and has led to isolation and depression for some.
Britt Young, a licensed therapist with Xplor Counseling says COVID paused or halted that instinct to connect.
"Not only with people we cared about but people we come in contact with," Young explains. "We need to learn and relearn in this case how to shake each others hands, how to connect over a common experience or story. Having healthy connections gives us a better chance of being healthy, living longer, being happier, and even having better financial success. So it’s worth your time to retrain yourself to rekindle those friendships and to be social again."
As for Jennifer, these are her New Year's goals: "Going to the gym, socializing more, spending more time with girlfriends, you know. And self care."
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.