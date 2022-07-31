How Tia Carrere Met Jo Koy Years Before Her Easter Sunday Role

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity levels could produce extreme fire behavior
today, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR LEEWARD SIDES OF ALL ISLANDS...
* WIND...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots, with higher
gusts.
* WHERE..Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Tia Carrere reflected on meeting comedian Jo Koy, when he was once working at a hotel front desk in Las Vegas.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the film 'Easter Sunday' launches into theaters nationwide this week, audiences are anticipating big laughs from the family driven Filipino American comedy.
Tia Carrere's turn, as troublemaker auntie 'Tita Teresa' in the Jo Koy comedy, isn't the first time the two stars collided.
Carrere recounted to Good Morning Hawaii a conversation she had with Koy, a struggling stand up comedian years ago, working at the front desk of a hotel off the Las Vegas strip called the Alexis Park.
"Jo was sitting behind the front desk, working, and he had hair. And he had thick glasses at the time. Unrecognizable to the heart-throb that he currently is," Carrere mused of a young comic questioning his career path, "He goes- I know who you are, Tia Carrere! I must have been at the front desk 15 or 20 minutes, talking about- well if you want to do it, you have to do it. You owe it to yourself."
Carrere's lasting advice to the aspiring comedy star? "It's not about the money. It's not about anything other than if you can't imagine yourself doing anything else, and if it feeds your soul in a way nothing else does- you have to try, how can you not take the shot?" she told him.
Carrere saw Jo Koy about a decade later she says, as he was opening at the Laugh Factory for her friend, Jon Lovitz. This time it was Carrere fawning over Koy's work, "I said, you're amazing. The Filipino stuff! Your mom. It's fantastic. He goes- I met you before."
Carrere says the Vegas run-in came rushing back into memory, and the two stayed in contact ever since, as Koy's career continued to crescendo.
Now, in Koy's break-out feature comedy, Carrere steps into the role of what she calls the "arch-nemesis" auntie, embattling the character of Koy's iconic mother. Much of Jo Koy's comedy over the decades has centered on his mother's expectations for her children and pronounced cultural viewpoint.
"She's a through-line. She feeds his comedy." Carrere reflected, "The accent. The 'why don't you get a real job' kind of thing. That's a universal theme. So even though we're calling it a Filipino American comedy, it's a universal family comedy," Carrere said.
Carerre told Good Morning Hawaii that technology has paved the way for new opportunities and creative content. Yet, the thrill will be for communities to see themselves on the big screen, as will be the case with 'Easter Sunday,' as it opens in theaters across America.
"Everyone can tell their story. It just has to be a great story. And touch our hearts. Or make us laugh. I love the democratization of film and the arts these days," Carrere told GMH.