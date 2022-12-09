How the Mauna Loa eruption is impacting wildlife and sea animals

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The Mauna Loa eruption is not only a danger to people, but can also be harmful to animals on land and in the water. Sea animals here on Oahu beaches could be affected by this eruption even though it is far away.
Land animals, especially birds, have been migrating to different areas of the island of Hawaii to avoid the toxic air from the eruption.
Vog can be very detrimental to animals and can impair respiratory function. It can also affect their flying ability and feeding activity. It can spread to the ocean and increase the acidity of the water which can damage or kill fish.
As for farm animals, they don't have the ability to escape their captivated areas, so experts recommend protecting them from the toxic air by keeping them in the barn so they can breathe clearer.
Wildlife biologist Forrest Galante, says animals are prepared to deal with different effects caused from the eruption.
"Animals are better suited to it then we are, they've learned to live with volcano eruptions and adapt around them unlike human beings," shares Galante.
If you have pets, try to keep them inside as much as possible so they don't develop respiratory issues.
"Experts say animals shouldn't experience any long term effects from this eruption, and once the eruption is over their lives should return back to normal," shares Galante.