How much faster is driving versus taking Skyline? KITV4 put it to the test!

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- July 7 marked one week of public ridership on Honolulu's newest mass transit system, Skyline. And despite massive crowds on opening "fare free days," paid commutes have been off to a slow start.
So KITV4 rode the rail Friday morning to test the ease and efficiency of using the new mass transit service. Our route was from the Skyline station in East Kapolei to the KITV4 newsroom.
For our test, we left at peak morning commute time. Boarding at 7:07 a.m., the doors at each end of the Skyline route remain open for just three minutes.
With even shorter 30-second stops at in between stations, circulating train every 10 minutes ensures that even if you are held up, the wait won't be long. For our test, however, it was just like clockwork and we were off by 7:10 a.m.
Over the course of the 23-minute commute, we saw a little fewer than 20 passengers make their way on and off the train. Riders KITV4 spoke to indicated that Skyline is now a part of their morning routine.
“I use it to go to work. It makes my transit time faster. So I like it,” said Skyline commuter Jovani.
Jovani told KITV4 he uses both TheBus and Skyline to expedite his ride.
And with our final destination still nine miles from the Halawa station, it was our turn to hop on TheBus.
Using Google Maps to determine the most-efficient route, it was just a quick 5-minute wait for Bus A into town.
A stark reality though, the multi-stop bus ride added roughly another half hour onto the commute. Meanwhile, driving the same distance, from East Kapolei to KITV4, would've totaled just over 35 minutes.
For our trip, a delay-free route on the Skyline and TheBus, the total travel time was almost 60 minutes exactly.