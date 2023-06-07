How long with Kilauea's current eruption last?

Some wonder how long the latest eruption of Kilauea will last, and if this current summit eruption will move to one of the volcano's rift zones.
By monitoring current activity, and understanding what Kilauea has done historically, scientists get a good idea of what should happen during this eruption. Although not everything is known about this volcano and that keeps experts searching for answers.
While the latest eruption got off to a spectacular start overnight, scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory had been monitoring Kilauea's increased seismic activity for the past month. But they didn't know when or even if an eruption would take place, until about an hour before its sudden start.
"We had a couple of big earthquakes of 3.5 magnitude at the summit, which is not usual. The second 3.5 quake happened at 3:35 am, then magma started moving toward the surface and a series of smaller earthquakes shook the volcano area for about an hour," said HVO Scientist-In-Charge Ken Hon.
Will the eruption stay at the summit or move to either of the rift zones?
Right now, it appears the lava will be staying put at the caldera, as the summit slowly fills with magma.
"We think we've changed the pattern with the volcano after the 2018 eruption when we lost so much lava. The volcano kind of relaxed, it will take more pumping up, and getting magma into the rift zones - which hasn't happened."
Even though Kilauea is extensively studied, and its eruptions well documented, this very active volcano still has some surprised for scientists. Including how the lava is getting through all the magma pooled below the lava lake.
"We've filled in almost a thousand feet of what was a big hole there. There is a lot of liquid there, normally the magma moved up through a crack to get to the surface. We are wondering what is the mechanism to move through the other liquid, to get to the surface."
But if history gives us an example of what to expect, we should be in store for more spectacular sights like the ones happening at the volcano's caldera.
"We are going to have a lava lake there for at least a couple of months, if we follow the pattern that we've been following. Aside from gas to downwind communities, the lava lake won't have an impact except put on a great show especially in the early morning and early evening hours."
Just how long the current eruption will last is hard to determine, as in the past, Kilauea's eruptions have lasted from just a few days or stretched on for decades.