How long will Honolulu's free parking last?

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with higher gusts seas 6 to 11
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Some Honolulu drivers have been able to get free parking, for much of this year. The free parking will go on, at least for the next few months.
Honolulu drivers have been able to skip paying at the meter, but this free parking for some comes with a few problems for others.
Lunchtime in Chinatown can be a difficult time to find parking. Just ask Ryan Broderick.
"It was tough to find a spot. We went to a nearby garage that had parking and that was full. Then we drove around 3 times, and finally saw someone who pulled out, so we got lucky," said the visitor from Arizona.
But then when he went to pay, he found the smart meter wasn't working.
"We put our credit card in, and it didn't accept it. Then put another credit card in and it didn't accept it. Then put another card in, and it didn't accept it. So I gave up," added Broderick.
It is not just his meter that isn't working.
1,700 smart meters around Oahu, from Chinatown to Waikiki, have not been able to accept credit cards ever since 3G wireless coverage ended at the start of the year.
The Honolulu City Council approved millions last year for the city to make the switch to newer meters, but that wasn't done in time.
"We are going to try to get to the bottom of why this wasn't done before the antennas stopped working, and why we have this issue of not being able to collect these parking meter fees," said Honolulu City Councilman Tyler Dos Santos-Tam.
The city loses more than $200,000 in revenue each month the smart meters are down.
It doesn't expect to get new meters, and have them installed until later this summer.
Which means this parking meter problem could cost more than a million bucks in lost revenue.
While most drivers are happy the parking at these meters is free,
it has led to some hogging spots for too long.
"If we can't enforce parking, it leads to people sitting in their parking stall for a very long time and sucking up parking from different neighborhoods. It is all interconnected, which is why we have to get to the bottom of it," said Dos Santos-Tam.
While drivers don't have to pay at smart meters until the new ones go in, you can be ticketed if it is a coin only parking meter, which still works as normal.
The number of violations issued by Honolulu Police has dropped nearly in half, as enforcement is only on those coin-operated ones, but last month officers still issued about 1300 tickets because of expired meters.