How is Hawaii doing with recycling?

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii is more than halfway to its 2030 goal of reducing, reusing or recycling 70% of its waste.
Oahu residents are recycling at a good rate, but bottles and cans aren't the only things being tossed into those blue bins.
"We are seeing a large increase in contamination, people putting in non-recyclable items," stated Honolulu County Recycling Program Branch Chief Henry Gabriel.
Those items have to then be taken out of the waste stream.
So how many items are people recycling each year?
Residents fill up 24,000 tons in their blue bins, things like bottles, and cans and especially paper products.
"We see a lot more paper products and cardboard, because of how we buy things. We are seeing more of that instead of glass or plastic. 70% of the recyclable waste stream is paper."
Some metals can also be recycled, just check out the list on your blue bin.
What can't and should not even be thrown away is electronic waste.
"A really big concern is electronic waste. There are organizations that will accept electronic waste, items like computers, monitors, or anything that has a motherboard."
Meanwhile food waste makes up 20% of the waste stream.
While there are mandatory food recycling programs for large businesses like hotels or hospitals, some residents simply dump their food waste down the drain.
"Food waste down the drain turns into a wastewater problem. It is what causes clogs."
So what should be done with food waste?
"If you can, compost it. If not, throw it into the trash. It doesn't have energy value, but don't put in down the drain because it will fill up your pipes and then you will have bigger problems."
Gabriel believes recycling rates can be improved, but feels we can make an even greater impact as more people reduce the amount of waste to begin with.
"People are more conscientious about what they are throwing away. Businesses have sprung up allowing people to buy things in bulk and use reusable containers."
Because discarded food makes up a significant amount of our waste, the city will start up a residential food waste recycling program in January of next year.
