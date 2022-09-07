How Hawaii cord blood donations can change lives

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Giving birth not only brings new life into this world, it can also save lives.
You may have heard about the Hawaii Blood Bank that takes blood donations which are used for surgeries or accident victims. But have you heard about the Hawaii Cord Blood Bank? It takes a little of what is left over after a birth, to make a life-changing difference for those suffering from debilitating and deadly diseases.
The cutting of the umbilical cord is an important part of the birth process.
Afterwards, as most of the attention is on that newborn baby, the umbilical cord still holds something important.
"The cells left over in a baby's umbilical cord, after it is born, is another source of blood forming stem cells and can be used in place of stem cells," said Dr. Randal Wada, the Medical Director of the Hawaii Cord Blood Bank.
Those cells can then be transplanted to treat leukemia and cancer patients.
Even just 3-4 ounces of cord blood can be enough for an adult patient, but that is only part of the reason cord blood is so special.
"With adult blood stem cells, the match has to be pretty spot on for the graft to take and so there won't be reaction afterwards. But with cord blood, maybe because it comes from newborns, it is more forgiving, there can be more mismatch and it will still give successful outcomes for transplants," stated Wada.
Unlike the adult bone marrow donors, where the stem cells are taken out after a match is made, cord stem cells are collected and then frozen until needed.
In 24 years, the Hawaii Cord Blood Bank has gathered 3,800 units, which have been used in almost 270 transplants. These donations are important because there is a shortage of ones with minorities, especially those who are mixed race.
"These units don't have to exactly match the patient, nor do they have to match each other for the transplant to be successful," said Wada.
There have even been nine of these double donations, where each unit came from different Hawaii families.
"We even have one where two of the units came from the same family, two siblings in fact," added Wada.
Michael and Kalei Moss decided to donate cord blood starting with their first daughter back in 2009. "We decided that since we couldn't do it privately, we would do it that way. Maybe if we needed it, it would help our children or someone else who needed it," said Kalei.
After their third daughter was born in 2015, they were contacted by the Hawaii Cord Blood Bank. "We got a call that our oldest and third child, both of their cord blood was a match to one donor," added Kalei.
A year after their youngest child Lia was born, her blood and that of older sister Izzy was transplanted into a man on the mainland suffering from leukemia.
And they learned their simple donation, made a huge difference.
"In the big picture of having a baby, and going through all of that, this is something easy. Where you are just saying 'yes, I want to donate'. Something that could potentially save someone's life," said Kalei.
"If you have the opportunity to donate, then donate. It is not going to hurt you, and it will be beneficial for someone else in the long run," added Michael.
"It is taking something that would be thrown away and collecting it, so it can give someone else a second chance at life. For me, it is a great way to celebrate the birth of your baby," added Wada.
The Hawaii Cord Blood Bank is not statewide, but they do have a network of volunteers at five Oahu birthing hospitals who take donations of that very important cord blood, which is then banked for those in need.