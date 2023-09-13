Housing assistance deadline approaches for displaced Maui residents

This Friday is the deadline for displaced Maui residents to register for temporary housing assistance with the American Red Cross.
But that is not the only deadline residents face as they try to return to a normal life.
Since the deadly Maui fires, more than $11 million in federal funds have gone to short term housing help for displaced residents.
"Close to 7,200 people are staying at 32 different hotels around the area," said American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region CEO Diane Peters-Nguyen.
But there are limits to this temporary help, typically 60 days for FEMA lodging assistance.
"We were given 30 days, and there is uncertainty after another 30 days. After October 9, nothing is in place for me and a lot of people face that uncertainty," said displace Maui resident Travis Miller.
Residents say it has been a challenge to not only find an affordable long term place to stay, but also meet requirements landlords typically have: including security deposits and additional first and last month's rents.
"Landlords are requiring residents to have 2-3 times the lease agreements which is pretty high, between $4,000-6,000 a month," stated displaced Maui resident Vicki Gladden.
A challenge for some displaced residents like Gladden, who is not working after the fires. Instead she is first focused on finding a long term place to live, for her two young daughters and herself.
"I'm doing what I can, being strong for my girls, and myself," added Gladden.
While residents are grateful for having a place to live after the fires, the temporary nature of the housing adds stress to what has been an extremely stressful month.
"Right now, the immediate concern is the next month to 90 days," added Miller.
While the deadline to register for short term housing help is September 15, housing will continue to be an issue in the recovery after the fires -- for a long time to come.
"The next step is working with folks on their next housing solution, whatever that might be. We know with the long term recovery efforts, it is probably going to take several years," said Peters-Nguyen.