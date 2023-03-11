Houseless Community Breaks Ground on Infrastructure for New Village

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Thanks to some generous donations, many of a near 250 people living in an outdoor encampment by the harbor in Waianae, will soon have a permanent place to call home.
A year ago KITV4 visited the houseless community of Pu'uhonua O Waianae, as the first model A-frame home was constructed.
The next step, is constructing critical infrastructure for a 20 acre parcel, that the community acquired under its non-profit. KITV4 spoke with Twinkle Borge, James Pakele and Pia Bear about how far the community has come, and the road ahead into the future.
Pia: "To us, it's like you're living in one regular neighborhood. You know? We're just --no structured walls. We get tarp. But this is our community. This is our home.
It was depression when you see that tent come in just from rain and wind.
There was several times my tent flew right over to the neighbor's tent, and I had it pegged down, tied down. Winds, you know, over the past week or so, and the rain that just coming down.
James: "I'm hoping that for a lot of them, for a vast majority of them, that was going to be the last Christmas they spent like that.
James: "Been living in this way for so long, for so many years, that this is all people know, that this is our home. When we used to share, me and Pakele, about us owning our own land and what not.
I believe we had more than a handful of people here thinking that we was just serving them a pipe dream. Three years later, you know, we bought one property."
James: "We're putting in the... it's a sewer line and a water line. Originally when we came here, I was like, oh, you know, we got to run this septic system or whatever because you saw the dip, you know, the dip that goes through? These guys, G70, they're civil engineers, and they did all the civil stuff pro-bono, a lot of civil work.
And you know, it was their engineers that said, he can connect to the city sewer, you know. Okay- so they did the whole design."
Twinkle: "It is owned by our board, our non-profit, and I love it because it's showing them that we have a vision, and that vision is coming to life.
What day-to-day challenges here at the camp will be easier to deal with at the Mauka property, once it is completed?
Pia: "Water, even though we have the harbor faucet here to fill up water, but if you don't have the proper jugs and wagon to haul your own water, you're pretty much going to bum your neighbor all day.
And if you're being bummed all day, you get pretty frustrated, you know the kind, like, you're going to have to do your part- and I can not put water for you. We all live the same way. I can help you out with one wagon, but- water."
James: "Our approach is a little bit unique from what everybody else do. You know, usually people build the houses and then they go find the people. You know, we already found the people. You know what I mean?"
So now, we're just building the houses to bring them home."
Twinkle: "Our kids didn't realize that they was houseless until summertime when they actually said, so we're houseless, mama? We're not houseless. I said, it's our home, guys. And I had to think a little bit more deeper, like, OK, now I have to explain to these kids that it's OK.